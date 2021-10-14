Covington Capital Management Grows Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 76,862.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,021,000 after acquiring an additional 723,274 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 17,241.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 285,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,492,000 after acquiring an additional 283,449 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the second quarter worth $39,454,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,203,000 after purchasing an additional 190,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 63.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,355,000 after purchasing an additional 157,612 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $174.16 on Thursday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.28 and a 1-year high of $187.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.07. The company has a market capitalization of $243.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.19. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.