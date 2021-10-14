Covington Capital Management Has $2.41 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.27.

PXD stock opened at $190.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 141.30, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.36. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $196.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.