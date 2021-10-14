Covington Capital Management Purchases 824 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after buying an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,131,000 after buying an additional 2,145,361 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3,039.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 1,812,587 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,982,395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $618,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,785 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Medtronic by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $122.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.14. The company has a market cap of $164.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

