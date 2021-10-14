Covington Capital Management Raises Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management owned 0.13% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.3% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 412,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.25 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 9.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

