Covington Capital Management Sells 1,438 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Covington Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $227.70 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $165.02 and a 12-month high of $234.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

