Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) traded down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $85.24 and last traded at $85.24. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.05.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.47 and a 200 day moving average of $89.69.

Covivio Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GSEFF)

Covivio SA is a property investment company, which owns, operates and manages real estate properties. It operates through following business segments: France Offices, Italy Offices, Hotels & Service Sector, Car Parks, German Residential, and France Residential. The France Offices segment operates office property assets located in France.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Covivio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covivio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.