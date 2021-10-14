Cowen Increases Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Price Target to $32.00

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CDXS. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Get Codexis alerts:

NASDAQ CDXS traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.48. 2,477,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,114. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average is $23.06. Codexis has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 2,965.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Codexis during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Codexis in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Codexis by 4.3% in the second quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.