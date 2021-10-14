Cowen Lowers CTS (NYSE:CTS) to Market Perform

CTS (NYSE:CTS) was downgraded by Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Get CTS alerts:

NYSE:CTS opened at $31.30 on Thursday. CTS has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.69.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. CTS had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $129.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. CTS’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CTS will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in CTS in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in CTS in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CTS in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CTS by 63.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CTS by 30.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.