Cowen Lowers Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $135.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Cowen from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.44.

Exact Sciences stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,327. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $89.65 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,820 shares of company stock worth $6,026,042. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,410,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,691 shares during the period. Cota Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth about $32,662,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 200.0% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 19.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 14.3% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 347,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,192,000 after buying an additional 43,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

