Cowen Raises Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $696.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target raised by research analysts at Cowen from $655.00 to $696.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.55.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $577.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,926. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $616.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $566.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $513.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 51.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 68 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

