CPChain Reaches Market Cap of $2.85 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One CPChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded up 30.2% against the US dollar. CPChain has a market cap of $2.85 million and $278,728.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.98 or 0.00324542 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00009364 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002017 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007040 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000164 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars.

