CREDIT Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CREDIT has a total market cap of $22,963.46 and $77,925.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

