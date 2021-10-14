Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the September 15th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,346,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 13.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 26.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 22.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 55.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIK stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,080. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $3.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

