Creditcoin Price Tops $2.48 (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $2.48 or 0.00004307 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $1.40 billion and $51,535.00 worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Creditcoin

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

