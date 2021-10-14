Credits Hits Market Capitalization of $9.15 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Credits has a market cap of $9.15 million and $244,518.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Credits has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008030 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000142 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000155 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

