Crocs (CROX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Crocs to post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. Crocs has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Crocs to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of CROX traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.62. 1,539,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,663. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. Crocs has a 52-week low of $47.42 and a 52-week high of $163.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78.

In other news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $322,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,677 shares of company stock worth $5,402,956 in the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CROX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.78.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.