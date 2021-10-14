Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 524,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,456 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.14% of Cronos Group worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Cronos Group by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cronos Group by 188.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.78.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.22. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. The business had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

