CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells $1,115,505.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total value of $1,115,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 24th, Shawn Henry sold 2,306 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $597,761.32.
- On Tuesday, September 21st, Shawn Henry sold 7,252 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.46, for a total value of $1,845,343.92.
- On Tuesday, September 14th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total value of $1,156,950.00.
- On Tuesday, August 31st, Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total value of $1,547,315.00.
- On Tuesday, August 17th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total value of $1,036,530.00.
- On Tuesday, August 3rd, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.58, for a total value of $1,159,110.00.
- On Monday, July 26th, Shawn Henry sold 7,682 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,031,120.80.
- On Thursday, July 22nd, Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total value of $7,603,083.52.
NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $5.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $275.46. The company had a trading volume of 249,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.72 and a 200 day moving average of $236.27. The company has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.24 and a beta of 1.33. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.10 and a 1 year high of $289.24.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,443,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after acquiring an additional 294,036 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,017,000 after acquiring an additional 40,979 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.
