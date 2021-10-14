CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells $1,115,505.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total value of $1,115,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Shawn Henry sold 2,306 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $597,761.32.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Shawn Henry sold 7,252 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.46, for a total value of $1,845,343.92.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total value of $1,156,950.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total value of $1,547,315.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total value of $1,036,530.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.58, for a total value of $1,159,110.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Shawn Henry sold 7,682 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,031,120.80.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total value of $7,603,083.52.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $5.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $275.46. The company had a trading volume of 249,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.72 and a 200 day moving average of $236.27. The company has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.24 and a beta of 1.33. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.10 and a 1 year high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,443,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after acquiring an additional 294,036 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,017,000 after acquiring an additional 40,979 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

