Crown (CRW) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.52 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $2,966.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,228.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $598.62 or 0.01046012 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.06 or 0.00339101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.87 or 0.00300312 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00036278 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002621 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,191,852 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.