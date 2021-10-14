Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock Position Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,618,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,590 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.20% of Crown worth $165,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the second quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 30.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Crown by 2,292.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Crown in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 30.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

CCK opened at $102.21 on Thursday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.90 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.97 and a 200-day moving average of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 13.51%.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.58.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.