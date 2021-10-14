Crust Network (CRU) Price Tops $27.44 on Top Exchanges

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 14th. In the last week, Crust Network has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Crust Network has a total market cap of $56.07 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Network coin can now be purchased for $27.44 or 0.00047712 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crust Network alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00046361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.81 or 0.00234447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00096601 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Crust Network Coin Profile

CRU is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,043,631 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.