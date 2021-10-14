CryptEx (CRX) Price Hits $17.92 on Exchanges

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for about $17.92 or 0.00030243 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CryptEx has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. CryptEx has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $11,938.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,181.01 or 0.99879853 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00057010 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00049172 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001182 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.98 or 0.00541721 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004684 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

