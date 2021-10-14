Cryptonovae Price Tops $0.0560 on Major Exchanges (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0560 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $40,977.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00070689 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.50 or 0.00123196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00076354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,046.02 or 0.99680453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.18 or 0.06608859 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,125,813 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

