CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Tops $0.0022

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $699,799.96 and approximately $996.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded up 20.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00096214 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.25 or 0.00416139 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00013666 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00035086 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00010336 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000657 BTC.

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

