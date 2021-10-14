CryptoZoon 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.21 Million (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 14th. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoZoon has a market cap of $14.82 million and approximately $5.21 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoZoon has traded up 30.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00069109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00122141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00074147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,461.61 or 0.99875262 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,749.33 or 0.06516797 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CryptoZoon

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 794,874,980 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoZoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoZoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

