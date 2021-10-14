CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Up 215.6% in September

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, an increase of 215.6% from the September 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CSL stock opened at $108.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. CSL has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $117.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSLLY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CSL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Macquarie cut shares of CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, cut shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

