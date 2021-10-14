CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Up 161.5% in September

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 161.5% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
NASDAQ CSPI opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 million, a P/E ratio of -288.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74. CSP has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $14.33.
CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.72 million for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.26%.
About CSP
CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.
