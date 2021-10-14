CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Up 161.5% in September

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 161.5% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ CSPI opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 million, a P/E ratio of -288.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74. CSP has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $14.33.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.72 million for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CSP during the second quarter worth about $368,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CSP by 9.8% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 251,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 22,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSP by 3.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 26.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSP

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

