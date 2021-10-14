Cubiex One Day Trading Volume Reaches $536.00 (CBIX)

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Cubiex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cubiex has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. Cubiex has a market capitalization of $204,661.78 and $536.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00070856 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.32 or 0.00122500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00074297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,198.62 or 0.99637514 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,764.96 or 0.06558399 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cubiex Profile

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cubiex Coin Trading

