CUE Protocol Price Hits $62.83 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $478,608.27 and approximately $21,275.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $62.83 or 0.00109275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00070363 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.89 or 0.00123281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00074281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,617.18 or 1.00202077 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,742.17 or 0.06508003 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

