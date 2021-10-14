Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,504,261 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 3.94% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $280,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFR. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,716,000 after purchasing an additional 63,531 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 56,159 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 42,655 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,913,000 after purchasing an additional 30,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after purchasing an additional 30,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CFR shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $121.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.62 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.55.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $371.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.97 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.43%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

