Curecoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.26 Million (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Curecoin has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $1,280.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Curecoin has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0892 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.79 or 0.00314011 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000628 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Curecoin Profile

Curecoin (CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,296,334 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Curecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

