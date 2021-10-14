CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Michael Mcknight Sells 25,228 Shares

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Michael Mcknight sold 25,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $465,708.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Mcknight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Michael Mcknight sold 26,148 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $493,674.24.

On Thursday, September 16th, Michael Mcknight sold 6,229 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $105,893.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Michael Mcknight sold 26,116 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $437,181.84.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michael Mcknight sold 36,176 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $597,627.52.

Shares of CURO stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.51. 149,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,069. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $766.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CURO Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,637,000 after purchasing an additional 111,766 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 1,536.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 375,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 352,684 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 32,105 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 253,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 171,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CURO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

