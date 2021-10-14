CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Michael Mcknight Sells 26,148 Shares

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Michael Mcknight sold 26,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $493,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Mcknight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Michael Mcknight sold 25,228 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $465,708.88.

On Thursday, September 16th, Michael Mcknight sold 6,229 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $105,893.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Michael Mcknight sold 26,116 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $437,181.84.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michael Mcknight sold 36,176 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $597,627.52.

NYSE:CURO traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.51. The company had a trading volume of 149,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,069. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $766.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. On average, analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

CURO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. 37.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

