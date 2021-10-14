CustomContractNetwork Achieves Market Capitalization of $60,532.26 (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 87.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CustomContractNetwork has a market capitalization of $60,532.26 and $110.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded 87.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.79 or 0.00314011 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000628 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork (CRYPTO:CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

