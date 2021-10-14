Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Gap Up to $43.52

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.52, but opened at $45.62. Cutera shares last traded at $43.88, with a volume of 361 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.82. The company has a market cap of $791.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.95.
In other Cutera news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.89 per share, with a total value of $80,835.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,758.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $178,815. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cutera by 629.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cutera during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cutera during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Cutera by 521.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Cutera by 138.7% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period.
About Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)
Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.
