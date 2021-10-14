Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Gap Up to $43.52

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.52, but opened at $45.62. Cutera shares last traded at $43.88, with a volume of 361 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.82. The company has a market cap of $791.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $58.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cutera news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.89 per share, with a total value of $80,835.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,758.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $178,815. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cutera by 629.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cutera during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cutera during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Cutera by 521.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Cutera by 138.7% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

