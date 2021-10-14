CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 623,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $52,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,969,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,845,058,000 after acquiring an additional 590,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,149,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,759,535,000 after acquiring an additional 678,557 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,205,107 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,185,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.96. 301,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,276,887. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $112.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

