CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Trading Up 6.3%

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF)’s share price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $18.55. 20 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CyberAgent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average is $20.99.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. CyberAgent had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

