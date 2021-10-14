CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.85.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $76.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.56 and its 200-day moving average is $74.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.40. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $82.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

