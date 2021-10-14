Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 588,500 shares, a growth of 206.2% from the September 15th total of 192,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 388,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

CTKB has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CTKB opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.61. Cytek BioSciences has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $28.70.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

