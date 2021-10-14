D James Bidzos Sells 3,000 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $614,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $642,630.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $1,106,300.00.

VRSN stock traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $213.23. 366,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,307. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 82.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 32.3% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 524 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter worth $572,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 36.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

