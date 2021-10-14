DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT)

Investment analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Hut 8 Mining stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,210,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,115. Hut 8 Mining has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.36.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Hut 8 Mining by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 7.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

