DAFI Protocol Market Cap Tops $15.10 Million (DAFI)

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. DAFI Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.10 million and $387,206.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAFI Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0433 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAFI Protocol has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00046275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.43 or 0.00235197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00096535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DAFI Protocol Profile

DAFI is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,092,548 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

Buying and Selling DAFI Protocol

