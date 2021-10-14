Dai (DAI) Price Down 0% This Week

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a total market capitalization of $6.48 billion and $526.44 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dai has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00046639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.37 or 0.00240196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00095491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010503 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (DAI) is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,474,952,202 coins and its circulating supply is 6,474,951,714 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

