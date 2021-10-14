Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Trading Up 7.2%

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF)’s stock price was up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.39 and last traded at $46.39. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.27.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.40.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSKIF)

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

