Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS DIFTY opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.46. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $31.80.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daito Trust Construction Co, Ltd. engages in the design and construction of apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories and warehouses. It also provides tenant recruiting, building maintenance and contracting arrangements. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate, Finance, and Others.

