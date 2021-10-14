Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS DIFTY opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.46. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $31.80.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
