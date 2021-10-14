Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $295.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $316.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

