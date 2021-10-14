DAO Maker Trading 2.5% Lower This Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $2.89 or 0.00005041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $106.61 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00070856 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.32 or 0.00122500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00074297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,198.62 or 0.99637514 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,764.96 or 0.06558399 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,989,750 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker's launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker's total supply is 274,989,750 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker's official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker Coin Trading

