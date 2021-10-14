Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.250-$7.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.40 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.41 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.13.

NYSE DRI opened at $149.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.64. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $89.34 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at $42,822,024.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,293 shares of company stock valued at $14,026,861 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

