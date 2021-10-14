Dash (DASH) Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for $186.23 or 0.00323518 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dash has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $228.20 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00009243 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001880 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,379,764 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

