DAV Coin Price Up 36.1% Over Last 7 Days (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $1.62 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAV Coin has traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00044065 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.81 or 0.00321188 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,326.58 or 1.00170695 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00060629 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

